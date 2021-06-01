Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed following Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders that Rask has been playing through some "nagging" unspecified injury issues, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

"He's been dealing with some injuries all year, obviously good enough to play," Cassidy noted. As for the availability of Rask for Thursday's Game 3 versus the Islanders, Cassidy indicated that he doesn't "believe there's any reason to think (Rask) won't be able to go." As long as the Bruins' top goalie avoids any further setbacks, he'll continue to start during the team's playoff run, with Jeremy Swayman on hand to back him up.