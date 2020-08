Rask will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 3 tilt versus Carolina, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Despite the series being tied at a game apiece, Rask has struggled through the first two contests, as he has given up six goals on 54 shots (.889 save percentage). If the Finnish netminder puts together another subpar performance in Game 3, it may not be long before Jaroslav Halak gets a look between the pipes.