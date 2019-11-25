Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Defending cage Wednesday

Rask will guard the crease on the road versus Ottawa on Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Rask is riding a four-game winning streak in which he posted a .931 save percentage and 2.23 GAA. The Finnish netminder will get Tuesday night off, as backup Jaroslav Halak takes the first game of the Bruins' back-to-back, so while his teammates might be a little gassed, Rask should be fresh and ready to play against a Senators squad that is 7-3-0 in their previous 10 outings.