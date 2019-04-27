Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Defending net for Game 2
Rask will start between the pipes for Saturday's Game 2 against the Blue Jackets, Logan Mullen of NESN reports.
Rask has found his footing between the pipes of late, allowing no more than two goals in the last four games. He carries a 1.79 GAA and .938 save percentage on home ice this postseason into Saturday's match, looking to shut down a Blue Jackets squad leading all teams in postseason scoring (4.20 goals per game).
