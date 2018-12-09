Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Defending road cage Sunday
Rask will be back in goal for Sunday's road game against the Senators.
Rask is winless through a pair of starts in December, as he surrendered six goals on 56 shots between a home game against the Red Wings and a road clash with the Lightning. Considering the Senators average 3.76 goals per game at Canadian Tire Centre -- third in the NHL -- fantasy owners shouldn't expect this game to be a cakewalk for Boston's No.1 netminder.
