Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Delivers donuts to Devils

Rask made 31 saves Saturday in a 3-0 win over New Jersey.

It was Rask's first shutout of 2019-20 and 46th of his long career. He's 3-0 on the season with just four goals allowed. Just Tuukka being Tuukka. Nothing new here.

