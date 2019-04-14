Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Delivers sharp performance

Rask made 30 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their opening-round series.

Rask was sharp -- his .968 save percentage Saturday is much better than a recent middling run. The Bruins played a better team game Saturday and that benefitted Rask. The team heads to Toronto with the series knotted 1-1.

