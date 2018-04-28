Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Dialed in Saturday

Rask made 34 saves for Boston in a 6-2 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the conference semifinals Saturday.

Rask was completely dialed in. He still carries the risk that comes with his mediocre Stanley Cup record, but on Saturday, Rask looked every part the stud he was in the regular season. And the one Boston needs to win 16 games this postseason.

