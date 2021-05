Rask stopped 40 of 41 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Capitals in Game 5.

The Finn saved his best performance of the series for the decisive game, as he was absolutely spectacular to shut down the Capitals' desperate offense. Rask finished with a .941 save percentage in the first-round series, allowing just 10 goals on 169 shots in five contests. The 34-year-old will now get some valuable rest while the Bruins await either the Penguins or the Islanders in the second round.