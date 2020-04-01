Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Disputes retirement reports

Rask refuted earlier reports that he was mulling retirement after the 2020-21 season, telling reporters, "I'm sure we're going to have good conversations with (Don Sweeney) after this season and go from there. But I'm only 34, so it's not too old, might play another year or two and go from there. I don't want to promise anything either way because you never know what's going to happen," Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

While it's certainly encouraging news for the Bruins faithful, the focus for many will be getting back to the Stanley Cup Finals after losing out to St. Louis last year. In 41 appearances this year, the 32-year-old has posted a 26-8-6 record with five shutouts and a 2.12 GAA. If the regular season resumes, the netminder could split time with Jaroslav Halak but figures to be the No. 1 guy if the league goes straight into the playoffs.