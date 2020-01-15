Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Done for night
Rask (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against Columbus.
Rask was hit up high by an elbow after just 1:12 of play and had to exit the game. In the meantime, Jaroslav Halak was called in relief of Rask. Expect the team to provide an update on Rask's health post game, or at least before Thursday's game against the Penguins.
