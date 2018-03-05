Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Doubt for Tuesday
Rask (lower body) "doesn't look like he'll be able to go" for Tuesday's game against Detroit, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Cassidy also noted the fact that Rask hasn't skated for the past three days as a factor in determining his status, pointing out that the Finnish netminder "probably wants to get in a little work before he goes back in the net." It remains to be seen whether or not the B's will recall another goalie ahead of Tuesday's puck drop, but Anton Khudobin looks set to receive the starting nod at the moment.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Dealing with minor issue•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Rides offense to win over defending champs•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Taking on Pittsburgh•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets OT win despite slow start•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Loses for third time in five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...