Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Doubtful for Tuesday

Rask (lower body) "doesn't look like he'll be able to go" for Tuesday's game against Detroit, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Cassidy also noted the fact that Rask hasn't skated for the past three days as a factor in determining his status, pointing out that the Finnish netminder "probably wants to get in a little work before he goes back in the net." It remains to be seen whether or not the B's will recall another goalie ahead of Tuesday's puck drop, but Anton Khudobin looks set to receive the starting nod at the moment.