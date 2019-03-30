Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Downed by Panthers

Rask stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. Rask is stumbling towards the playoffs, losing four of his last six starts with a 3.32 GAA and .865 save percentage, but the veteran netminder is more than capable of flipping the switch once the first round begins.

