Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Friday start

Rask will start Friday night's game against the Maple Leafs.

After Rask gets the nod Friday, Jaroslav Halak will face the Capitals on Saturday. The Bruins are in the midst of a four-game slide overall and Rask started three of those contests. He'll look to bounce back Friday against a Toronto team that has also faltered of late, having lost three straight.

