Rask will patrol the crease for Sunday's Game 5 tilt with Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Since the Capitals took a 1-0 lead in the series, Rask has rattled off three straight wins. He's allowed just six goals on 96 shots during that span and made 19 of 20 saves in Friday's Game 4 victory. The 34-year-old is sporting a 1.99 GAA and a .930 save percentage during the postseason.