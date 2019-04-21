Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Game 6 start

Rask will start between the pipes in Sunday's Game 6 road matchup with Toronto.

In the first round so far, Rask has given up 13 goals while posting a 2.65 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Finn was able to hold off the Maple Leafs for two periods in Game 5, but eventually gave up two goals in 132 seconds midway through the third. Rask and the Bruins will also look to force a Game 7 as they find themselves down 3-2 in the series.