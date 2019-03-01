Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Saturday start
Rask will start Saturday's home game against New Jersey.
Rask extended his point streak to 16 games (13-0-3) in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Lightning. He and the Bruins are coming of a stellar month of February, which sets the stage for the veteran netminder to be strong fantasy play Saturday night against a New Jersey squad that ranks 27th in the NHL with 58 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...