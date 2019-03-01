Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Saturday start

Rask will start Saturday's home game against New Jersey.

Rask extended his point streak to 16 games (13-0-3) in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Lightning. He and the Bruins are coming of a stellar month of February, which sets the stage for the veteran netminder to be strong fantasy play Saturday night against a New Jersey squad that ranks 27th in the NHL with 58 points.

