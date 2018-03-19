Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws start against Columbus
Rask will guard the cage against Columbus on Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.
In his last start, Rask was able to shut down Tampa Bay on Saturday and record his third shutout of the season, but beforehand he was in a bit of a slump, as he'd allowed three or more goals in five of his six previous games. Although Columbus does rank 25th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.69), they're currently riding a seven game winning streak -- the longest in the league at the moment -- and find themselves in the thick of the Metropolitan Division race, so Rask will need another fantastic effort to cool down Columbus.
