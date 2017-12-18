Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws start Monday
Rask is slated to start Monday night's game against the Blue Jackets, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Bruins have a busy week in advance of the upcoming holiday break, so look for Anton Khudobin to give Rask a break Tuesday against the Sabres. Though Rask and the Bruins fell to the Rangers in a 3-2 overtime loss Saturday, the team's top goalie is back on track overall, having won his five previous starts prior to that loss. It's no coincidence that in that span the team has gradually gotten healthier, with rugged/shut-down blueliner Adam McQuaid (leg) nearing a return as well. Rask faces a Columbus squad Monday that has dropped two of three games, including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Carolina on Saturday.
