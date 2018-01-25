Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Thursday start
Rask is slated to start Thursday's game against the Senators, the Boston Herald reports.
The Bruins are in the midst of a 17-game points streak (13-0-4) and Rask has been sharp in that span. He turned away 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over New Jersey, a game in which Rask was his team's best player. Meanwhile, the Senators have dropped four straight games, including a 3-0 blanking by the Blues on Tuesday.
