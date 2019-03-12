Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Tuesday start
Rask will start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets.
With Rask getting the nod Tuesday, Jaroslav Halak will tend goal for the B's on Thursday versus the Jets. Rask, who is 16-0-3 over his past 20 appearances, will look to get Boston back on the winning track after the team's 19-game point streak was halted by Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...