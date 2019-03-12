Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Tuesday start

Rask will start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets.

With Rask getting the nod Tuesday, Jaroslav Halak will tend goal for the B's on Thursday versus the Jets. Rask, who is 16-0-3 over his past 20 appearances, will look to get Boston back on the winning track after the team's 19-game point streak was halted by Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.