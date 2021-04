Rask will start Tuesday night's game against the Sabres, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Ryan also notes that Jeremy Swayman could start Thursday night's game against Buffalo, while Jaroslav Halak works his way back from a COVID-related absence. Such a scenario would figure to lead to Rask tending the twine Friday against the Sabres. As for Tuesday, the matchup looks good for Rask, with the Bruins having won four straight games and Buffalo sitting last in the NHL with 31 points.