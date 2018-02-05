Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Tuesday start

Rask is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Boston set to play back-to-back road games beginning Tuesday, Anton Khudobin is in line to tend the twine Wednesday against the Rangers. Working behind the surging the Bruins, Rask hasn't lost in regulation since Nov 26, while logging a 18-0-2 record in the process. Overall, the fantasy-friendly netminder's GAA through 34 appearances is down to 2.09 and his save percentage up to .925.