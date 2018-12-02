Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Drops decision to Detroit

Rask stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final goal came into an empty net. It's Rask's first regulation loss in five starts, but the 31-year-old hasn't given up more than three goals in any outing since Oct. 17, a stretch of nine games during which he has a 4-3-2 record and .933 save percentage. Jaroslav Halak and Rask are effectively in an equal timeshare at the moment, but the first goalie to blink could find himself bumped back to the No. 2 slot on the depth chart.