Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Drops second in a row
Rask allowed three goals on 31 shots Friday in a 4-2 loss to Detroit.
Rask has lost back-to-back starts for the first time all season and has yielded eight goals over those two outings. He opened the season with a scorching 7-0-1 run, so even some slight regression was inevitable. He's now 7-2-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .933 save percentage, and he's supported by one of the top offensive teams in the NHL, so continue to roll him out there without hesitation.
