Rask stopped 22 of 23 shots to earn his 300th NHL win Thursday in a 4-1 victory over the Islanders.

Rask was making his first appearance since March 25 after being sidelined with an upper-body injury. The 34-year-old was nearly perfect in his return, allowing just a Travis Zajac goal from the doorstep early in the second period. Rask has logged a .961 save percentage over his last five appearances, although that stretch was interrupted by his injury absence.