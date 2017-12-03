Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Earns much-needed shutout
Rask made 28 saves in a 3-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday. It was his first shutout of the season and 39th of his NHL career.
Backup Anton Khudobin has been stellar (7-0-2 in nine starts) and has been stealing time from Rask, so this shutout is a much-need salve for the beleaguered twine tender. The Finn has now won two straight, but surprisingly, the win was just his fifth of the season. Rask has struggled and the effort moved his save percentage from a very un-Rask-like .899 to .906. He needs to use this effort as a stepping stone to much-improved output, or he risks losing more time in the blue paint.
