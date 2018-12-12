Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Earns win in subpar outing

Rask allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Coyotes on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has been a bit up and down, so consider this one of his "down" games despite him earning the win. Coming into Tuesday, Rask had either posted a save percentage of at least .939 or worst than .901 in six straight games. Overall, he's been getting by with a 8-6-2 record, .916 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA this season.