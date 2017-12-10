Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Elite form appears to be back

Rask turned away 30 shots in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday night.

The veteran Finn is finally playing like the Rask of old. He has won his last four starts with just four goals allowed during the winning streak. Three words: it's about time. Rask has the potential to continue being an elite play going forward.

