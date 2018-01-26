Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Enters break with five-game winning streak

Rask stopped 21 of 23 shots during Thursday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

It's been 19 games (18 starts) since Rask lost in regulation, and he boasts an elite 16-0-2 record, .939 save percentage and 1.65 GAA with two shutouts during that stretch. It's probably wise to expect him -- and the Bruins -- to cool down, but there's oodles of room for negative regression before it's a fantasy concern. Rask is a rare matchup-proof netminder until proven otherwise.