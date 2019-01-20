Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Exits after collision

Rask exited Saturday's game against the Rangers after getting crashed into by Filip Chytil.

Chyil added insult to injury by scoring on the play just before getting pushed into Rask by Boston's Charlie McAvoy. Jaroslav Halak will replace Rask, who stopped six of seven shots before exiting. Luckily for the Finnish netminder, Boston doesn't play again until Jan. 29, giving him ample time to recover.