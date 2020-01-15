Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Exits early in first period

Rask left Tuesday's game after taking an elbow to the head from Columbus' Emil Bemstrom, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Rask left after just 1:12 of action, and he was clearly in pain before exiting. Jaroslav Halak came in to relieve Rask.

More News
Our Latest Stories