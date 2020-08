Rask (undisclosed) is expected to return for Wednesday's contest against the Lightning, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Rask was a bit under the weather over the weekend and missed Sunday's game against the Flyers. The 33-year-old netminder recorded a .929 save percentage and 2.12 GAA during the regular season and is expected to be the team's top goalie during the postseason.