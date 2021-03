Rask (undisclosed) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Rask could return for Thursday's game against the Islanders, but if he's doesn't gain clearance, he'll likely be ready for Saturday's matchup versus the Sabres. Jaroslav Halak will likely start if Rask can't go Thursday. Rask has recorded a .906 save percentage, a 2.46 GAA and an 8-4-2 record through 14 appearances this season.