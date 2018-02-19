Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Expected to start Monday
Rask is slated to be between the pipes against the Flames on Monday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
Rask has come back down to Earth, as he is 1-2-0 in his previous three outings, along with a 3.88 GAA. The netminder's phenomenal start to 2018 (15 wins in 18 outings) has the Bruins challenging the Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The veteran's numbers are certainly helped by the fact that he is behind the league's second best penalty kill (84.2 percent) and is seeing fewer shots per game (29.2) than most opposing goalies.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...