Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Expected to start Monday

Rask is slated to be between the pipes against the Flames on Monday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Rask has come back down to Earth, as he is 1-2-0 in his previous three outings, along with a 3.88 GAA. The netminder's phenomenal start to 2018 (15 wins in 18 outings) has the Bruins challenging the Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The veteran's numbers are certainly helped by the fact that he is behind the league's second best penalty kill (84.2 percent) and is seeing fewer shots per game (29.2) than most opposing goalies.