Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Faces Florida Thursday

Rask will start Thursday's home game against the Panthers.

Rask and the Bruins have been piling up points since the beginning of February, vaulting the team into a tie for second place overall in the NHL standings. Meanwhile, the Panthers have dropped five straight decisions. It's a context that makes Rask a favorable roll in Thursday fantasy lineups.

