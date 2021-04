Rask will start Tuesday night's game against the Penguins, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

In his last outing, Rask stopped 24 of 28 shots before being pulled early in the third period of this past Friday's 6-4 loss to the Sabres. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday and help the Bruins -- who've lost two straight -- regain their winning ways. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is on a four-game roll, most recently blanking Boston by a 1-0 score Sunday.