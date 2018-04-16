Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Faces Toronto on the road

Rask is slated to start Monday night's road playoff game against the Maple Leafs, NESN.com reports.

Rask remains locked in as the Bruins' top netminder and it's going to take an injury for him to miss any starts during his team's playoff run. Through two home wins to open Boston's first-round playoff series against Toronto, Rask has stopped 56 of 60 shot attempts, while his teammates have racked up 12 goals in that span. With a change of venue on tap, the Leafs will be throwing everything they have at Rask Monday night, but for now the series momentum clearly favors the B's.