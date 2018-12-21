Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing Carolina on Sunday
Rask will guard the cage in Sunday's road game against the Hurricanes.
Rask was a little shaky in his last start Sunday against the Sabres, surrendering three goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. The Finnish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his ninth victory of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Carolina club that's only averaging 2.78 goals per game at home this campaign, 27th in the NHL.
