Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing Florida on Thursday
Rask will start Thursday's home game against the Panthers.
Rask and the Bruins have been piling up points since the beginning of February, vaulting the team into a tie for second place overall in the NHL standings. Meanwhile, the Panthers have dropped five straight decisions. It's a context that makes Rask a favorable roll in Thursday fantasy lineups.
