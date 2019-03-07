Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing Florida Thursday
Rask will start Thursday's home game against the Panthers.
Rask and the Bruins have been piling up points since the beginning of February, vaulting the team into a tie for second place overall in the NHL standings. Meanwhile, the Panthers have dropped five straight decisions. It's a context that makes Rask a favorable roll in Thursday fantasy lineups.
