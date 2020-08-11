Rask will guard the goal during Tuesday's Game 1 versus Carolina, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rask was pretty solid during the round-robin round, registering a 2.55 GAA and .917 save percentage in his two starts, but he ended up suffering a loss in both of those contests due to insufficient goal support. The 33-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his first win of the postseason in a tough Game 1 matchup with a red-hot Hurricanes club that just racked up 11 goals during its three-game sweep of the Rangers in the qualifying round.