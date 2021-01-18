Rask is set to start Monday's game against the Islanders, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

After starting the Bruins' season opening 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey, Rask gave way to Jaroslav Halak in Saturday's rematch, which resulted in a 2-1 overtime loss for Boston. As long as both goalies are available, Rask is in line to see the majority the team's starts in net, but Halak -- one of the league's more capable No. 2 options -- will no doubt see his share of action, with an eye toward keeping Rask fresh as the 2020-21 season progresses.