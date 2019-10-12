Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing off against Devils
Rask will tend the home twine for Saturday's game versus the Devils, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Rask has won his first two starts, and he posted a .937 save percentage and 2.00 GAA in the process. He draws a favorable matchup against the Devils, who are winless through four contests and averaged 2.25 goals per game in that span. Furthermore, Rask has an excellent track record against the Devils with an 8-4-2 record and .948 save percentage.
