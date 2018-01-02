Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing pucks Tuesday

Rask will be in net for Tuesday's away contest against the Islanders, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Rask was absolutely stupendous to finish off 2017, accumulating 10 wins, a .952 save percentage, and 1.29 GAA in his final 12 appearances of the year. The Finnish goalie will look to keep up the momentum in his first game of 2018, as he will have the chance to face a usually potent Islanders squad that has posted just three goals in its last two contests, both of which were losses.