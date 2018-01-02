Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing pucks Tuesday
Rask will be in net for Tuesday's away contest against the Islanders, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Rask was absolutely stupendous to finish off 2017, accumulating 10 wins, a .952 save percentage, and 1.29 GAA in his final 12 appearances of the year. The Finnish goalie will look to keep up the momentum in his first game of 2018, as he will have the chance to face a usually potent Islanders squad that has posted just three goals in its last two contests, both of which were losses.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Near-perfect December continues with shutout•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Saturday in Ottawa•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 25 saves to frustrate Senators•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Wednesday against Ottawa•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making huge strides after slow start•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starter Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...