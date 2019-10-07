Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing Vegas on Tuesday
Rask will be stationed between the pipes for Tuesday's tilt in Vegas.
Rask had a terrific season debut in Dallas last week, turning aside 28 of 29 shots in the 2-1 victory. The Golden Knights will be another tough test for the 32-year-old netminder, as they've scored nine goals in their first two games this season.
