Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing Vegas on Tuesday

Rask will be stationed between the pipes for Tuesday's tilt in Vegas.

Rask had a terrific season debut in Dallas last week, turning aside 28 of 29 shots in the 2-1 victory. The Golden Knights will be another tough test for the 32-year-old netminder, as they've scored nine goals in their first two games this season.

