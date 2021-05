Rask made 18 saves in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.

The two teams were tied 1-1 heading into the third period before the wheels came off for both defenses, with Rask taking the worst of the offensive onslaught. It was the veteran netminder's first regulation loss since March 7, snapping a six-game winning streak, and the five goals allowed were his most in an outing since Feb. 26.