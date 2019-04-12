Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Falls at home in Game 1

Rask allowed three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Rask was caught out of position on Mitch Marner's first goal after failing to track a point shot. Marner then executed a highlight-reel deke on a penalty shot to begin the second period, beating Rask to give Toronto a 2-1 lead. The visitors would add two more before the final buzzer. Even though part of the problem Thursday was his team not providing adequate help, Rask himself needs to be careful not to let his play slip too much, as Jaroslav Halak is more than capable of leading the Bruins on a playoff run if the Finn continues to struggles.