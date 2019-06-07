Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Falls in low-scoring Game 5
Rask allowed two goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 5.
Rask was alright, but his Bruins teammates only converted one of 39 shots against Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. With the Bruins down 3-2 in the series, Rask will have to be at his best in Sunday's Game 6 to keep his team's season going.
